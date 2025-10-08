Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after buying an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $331.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.20 and its 200-day moving average is $298.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

