Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its stake in Linde by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4%

LIN stock opened at $470.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.