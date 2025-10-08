RMG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $998,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 38.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,289 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Applied Materials Trading Down 5.5%

AMAT stock opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $226.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

