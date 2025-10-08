SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SPLG stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

