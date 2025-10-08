REAP Financial Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

