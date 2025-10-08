Penney Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Penney Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

