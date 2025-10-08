Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

VIG opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

