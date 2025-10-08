Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 721,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after purchasing an additional 145,160 shares during the period. Penney Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 102,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 26.4%

IEFA opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

