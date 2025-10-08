Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 44.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 336.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 441,571 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,440,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Autodesk stock opened at $314.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

