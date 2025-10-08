Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $17.59 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $844.30 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $736.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.94.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

