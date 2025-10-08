Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.34. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

