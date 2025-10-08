Canopy Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 285,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 213,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $71,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $673.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $685.82.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.