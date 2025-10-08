Best Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – October 5th

Coinbase Global, Alibaba Group, and Marvell Technology are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, maintain or operate the physical systems and services—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, energy pipelines and telecommunications networks—that underlie economic activity. Because these firms typically have long‐term contracts or regulated revenues, they often generate steady cash flows and reliable dividends, making their stocks attractive to investors seeking stability and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

