Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 389 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

