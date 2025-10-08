Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $622.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $627.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

