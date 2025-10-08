iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $278,367,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,977 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $94,839,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.