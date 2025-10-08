Canopy Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.55.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $327.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

