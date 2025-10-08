Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Shares of ADBE opened at $348.31 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

