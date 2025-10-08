Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

