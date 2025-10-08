Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $465.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $470.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

