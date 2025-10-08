Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $751.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $748.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.67.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

