Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 251.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

