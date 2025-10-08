Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

