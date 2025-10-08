Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
NYSE:LLY opened at $844.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $736.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
