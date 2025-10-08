Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 2,480 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,163.42.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 price objective (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.