Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $329.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $331.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

