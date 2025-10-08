Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

