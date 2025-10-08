Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,371.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,417.2% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,430.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,434.9% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 128,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,454.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 318,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 297,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

