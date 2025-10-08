REAP Financial Group LLC Buys 338 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 47.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $486.86 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $505.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

