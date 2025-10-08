iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

