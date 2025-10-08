Abbott Laboratories $ABT Holdings Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

ABT opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.