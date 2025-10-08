Roundview Capital LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.