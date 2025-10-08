Puzo Michael J Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its position in Salesforce by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 11,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Salesforce by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 8,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Salesforce by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 18,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.42, for a total value of $567,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,718,751.82. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,679,535 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.