Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 11,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 8,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 18,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 679,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $185,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total value of $542,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,500,313.72. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,679,535. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

