Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total value of $542,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,500,313.72. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,679,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

