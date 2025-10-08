Lansing Street Advisors Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

