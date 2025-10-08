Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 407.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ACN opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

