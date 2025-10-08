McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 52,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.02. The stock has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

