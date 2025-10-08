Lansing Street Advisors Sells 10,401 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Lansing Street Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

