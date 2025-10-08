Lansing Street Advisors Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 4.6% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.02. The company has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.