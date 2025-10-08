Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Sysco by 106.4% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 55.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Sysco Stock Down 1.2%

Sysco stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

