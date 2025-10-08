Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $293.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.34 and a 200-day moving average of $259.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

