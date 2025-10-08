Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

