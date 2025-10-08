Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 4,143 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 69.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

