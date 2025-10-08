Friedenthal Financial Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Constellation Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 130,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

