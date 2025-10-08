TPG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

