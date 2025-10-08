BankPlus Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 0.9% of BankPlus Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

