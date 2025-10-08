Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $618.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

