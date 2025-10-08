Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after buying an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,768,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

