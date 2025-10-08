Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,970,000 after buying an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sysco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,810,000 after buying an additional 146,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,747,000 after purchasing an additional 391,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.